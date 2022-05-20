Karachi terror mastermind was trained in Iran: CTD

Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Deputy Inspector-General Syed Khurram said on Thursday that the recent terror incident in Karachi’s Saddar area was operated from Iran, a private TV channel reported.

“The mastermind of the Saddar blast, Allah Dino, received instructions from Iran through phone calls, the video of which is available [with us]. Dino also received training from Iran,” the DIG revealed during a press conference alongside Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab. “Dino was an expert in making improvised explosive devices (IEDs). He could be seen taking instructions from Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA) chief Asghar Shah in the videos,” the DIG added. It may be recalled that three bomb blasts took place in the city over the past few weeks, including a suicide attack on Karachi University, a planted bomb blast in the Saddar area and a blast at Bolton Market. Administrator Wahab said that CTD acted on the basis of intelligence. “Dino detonated the bomb via remote control; he was involved in terrorist activity and was present on the spot,” he added.

“The SRA claimed responsibility for the attack as the evidence was being investigated,” Wahab mentioned. “One civilian was killed and several others were injured in an explosion on May 12. On May 18, the CTD took action with law enforcement agencies,” he added.