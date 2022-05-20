Govt initiates work on electoral reforms

The ruling coalition has started working on electoral reforms to ensure free and fair next general elections in the country.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has proposed the reforms, including voting will not be conducted using electronic voting machines (EVMs) or the internet, in parliament, seats for Pakistanis living abroad must be allocated, electoral lists will be returned from NADRA to the Election Commission, constituencies will be sorted by population rather than registered voters, use of the Results Transmission System (RTS) for results will be eliminated, and use of CCTV cameras will be encouraged to ensure transparency.

The PTI wanted to employ EVMs, which are considered contentious in developed countries, he said, adding, “If Pentagon computers can be hacked, so can be Pakistan’s elections.” The minister emphasised the importance of establishing protocols to oversee the halting of political activities in Middle Eastern countries. Shazia Marri, a senior PPP-P member, also stated that overseas Pakistanis had the right to vote in Pakistan adding that “only, absolutely safe technology should be employed for the process of casting votes.” Marri added that the PTI government has made unilateral amendments that contradict the Constitution and urged the Electoral Reforms Committee to review all electoral reforms.