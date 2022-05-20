NAB chairman appreciates excellent performance of NAB Karachi

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB, chaired a meeting to review the performance of NAB Karachi, especially the convictions made under Section 10 of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO)-1999 during the year 2017 to 30 April 30, 2022 at NAB Headquarters.

Dr. Najaf Quli Mirza, DG NAB Karachi, attended the meeting via video link. Justice (R) Javed Iqbal appreciated the excellent performance of NAB Karachi under the supervision of Dr. Najaf Quli Mirza.

During the meeting, Dr. Najaf Quli Mirza informed that during the period from January 2022 to 30 April2022, four persons were convicted by different accountability courts of Karachi under section 10 of NAO-1999. The details of the four convicted persons under section 10 of NAO-1999 are as under:

1. State Vs Habib Ahmed Khan S/o Latif Ahmed Khan & Others.Accused Habib Ahmed Khan S/o Latif Ahmed Khan, was convicted by the Accountability Court on 27.01.2022 with a fine of Rs10 million.

2. State V/s Ahmed Jameel Ansari & Others. Accused Jameel Ansari S/o Zill-ur-Rehman Ansari and Muhammad Ajmal Ansari S/o Zill-ur-Rehman Ansari were convicted by the Accountability Court on 27.01.2022 with a fine of Rs1,776.55 million.

3. State V/s Hussain Bux Narejo & Others. Accused Shafiq Ahmed Soomro S/o Abdul Wahab was convicted by the Accountability Court on 31.03.2022 with a fine of Rs68.55 million.

The DG NAB-Karachi also informed the meeting that during the year 2021, due to the efforts of NAB-Karachi, 53 persons were convicted by different Accountability Courts under section 10 of NAO-1999.

He also informed the meeting that during the year 2020, due to the efforts of NAB-Karachi, 24 persons were convicted by different accountability courts under section 10 of NAO-1999.

The DG NAB Karachi also informed the meeting that during the year 2019, 56 persons were convicted by different accountability courts under section 10 of NAO-1999. He informed the meeting that during the year 2018, 72 persons were convicted by different accountability courts under section 10 of NAO-1999.

Similarly, in the period of year 2017 from 10th October to 31 December 2017, 13 persons were convicted by different accountability courts under section 10 of NAO-1999.

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that the excellent performance of NAB Karachi has contributed well in the overall performance of NAB. He appreciated the excellent performance of all ranks of NAB officers/officials under the supervision of Dr. Najaf Quli Mirza and hoped that NAB Karachi will continue to perform its functions in future with the same zeal and commitment in accordance with law.

The NAB chief said that logical conclusion of mega corruption white collar crime cases is the top most priority of NAB. NAB’s faith is corruption free Pakistan. NAB officers are working considering eradication of corruption as their national duty.