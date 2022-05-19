KSE-100 index ends down after choppy trading session

After two days of gains, the Pakistan Stock Exchange’s KSE-100 index closed Thursday’s session 43 points lower.

On and off pressures, both upward and downward, caused the market to oscillate throughout the day. The National Accounts Committee (NAC) announced a GDP growth number of 5.97 percent for fiscal year 2021-22, which spurred a stock market rally. Investors began to panic and liquidate their positions as soon as rupee’s value dipped below 200 to the dollar on the inter-bank currency market. Investors’ faith has been shaken, according to analysts, because of the rupee’s depreciation. An uptick in the KSE-100 index followed a small dip at the start of the session, as investors took heart from a positive figure on economic development.

The index levelled out at lunchtime due to profit-taking. From that point on, the KSE-100 index fluctuated very slightly before ending the day on a down note. On Thursday, the KSE-100 lost 43.43 points, or 0.1 percent, to close at 42,983.45, its lowest level since February. According to a report from Capital Stake, PSX investors saw a tug-of-war on Thursday between bulls and bears. A record low: The rupee closed at 200 versus the US dollar for the first time in inter-bank transactions. Cement (36.94 points), oil exploration (73.64 points) and banking (36.94 points) were the main drags on the KSE-100 index (16.17 points).

In the previous day’s trading, the all-share index saw a decrease in volume from 278.8 million shares to 187.1 million. The value of shares traded decreased from Rs6.91 billion to Rs5.09 billion in the previous trading session. Provisional growth rates for FY22 of 5.97 percent were approved by the NAC. There were 15.1 million shares of Ghani Global Holdings, followed by 13.39 million shares of WorldCall Telecom and 13.1 million shares of Silkbank in the volume rankings. On Thursday, 334 businesses’ shares were traded, with 122 rising, 195 falling, and 17 remaining constant.