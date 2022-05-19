Imports of soybean increase 101.96pc, palm 44.64pc in 10 months

Edible oil imports including soybean and palm into the country during last 10 months of current financial year increased by 101.96pc and 44.64pc respectively as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-April, 2021-22, country spent $3.098b on the import of palm oil in order to tackle with the domestic requirements of edible oil as compared the imports of $2.142b of same period last year.

In last 10 months, over 2,510,417 metric tons of palm oil imported as against the import of 2,718,664 metric tons of same period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, 94,080 metric tons of soybean oil valuing $126.013m imported as compared the imports of 86,077 metric tons worth $62.395m of same period last year.

On month on month basis, the soybean oil imports into the country during April 2022 decreased by 49.03pc and palm oil increased by 61.55pc as compared the same month of last year.

In April 2022 about 7,658 metric tons of soybean oil valuing $12.440m imported as compared the imports of 18,493 metric tons worth of $24.408m same month of last year.

During the month of April, about 16,220 metric tons of soybean oil valuing $22.730m also imported to fulfil the local demands as compared the imports of 13,300 metric tons of same month last year.

It is worth mentioning here that the food group imports into the country during the month of April 2022 food group imports into the country decreased by 12.61pc and recorded at $697.866m as against the imports of $777.958m of same month of last year.

In last 10 months of current financial year, different food commodities valuing $7.747b imported as compared the imports of $6.899b of same period last year.

During the period from July-April, 2021-22 food group imports into the country witnessed about 12.30pc increase as compared the imports of (incomplete)