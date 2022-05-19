Is BBC losing its credibility?

The media can be an instrument of change. It can maintain the status quo and reflect the views of the society or it can, hopefully, awaken people and change minds. I think it depends on who’s piloting the plane. (Katie Couric)

The media is a mirror in which a civilized society sees its shortcomings besides helping the people to keep an eye on their rulers. The reputation of national and international newspapers or media groups alike is not built overnight. It takes years for any individual and group to be what they are today. Among such names is the British Broadcasting Corporation, commonly known as BBC.

There is no denying the fact that the reputation and credibility that BBC had to its credit is a result of hard work and commitment to present audience with truth. Having said this, now the most important question arises whether the credibility earned by the BBC is successfully being preserved? Whether the news that is being conveyed to us through such a credible media forum is really based on truth and honesty? The answer is unfortunately: NO. A media giant like BBC now often appear to have a biased or one-sided view due to which it seems to be losing credibility among its readers and viewers.

The BBC Urdu Service is the largest Urdu-language website in terms of news and current affairs. Since its launch in July 2002, BBC Urdu has made its mark on news websites as it has 2.04M subscribers on YouTube, 3.5M followers on Twitter, 9.3M followers on Facebook and 846K Followers on Instagram.

For some time, news and views appearing under the BBC Urdu banner seem to have put its credibility into question. The content bearing BBC Urdu trademark is often ‘controversial’ and ‘without evidence’. BBC Urdu while projecting different news related to Pakistan and different incidents/happenings here, mostly adopts a ‘biased’ approach. Evaluation of its content from Apr 2021 to April 2022 reveals that it is consistently spreading adverse reporting on Pakistan & its state institutions by undesirably highlighting Pakistan’s security, socio-political and governance issues.

The recent terrorist attack on Chinese nationals at Karachi University has also been negatively reported by BBC Urdu. Observers believe BBC Urdu’s reporting on suicide bomber Shari Baloch seems to adore women as terrorists as it dedicated two pieces detailing her family background, ideology, mission and vision, etc. By publishing her smiling picture and dubbing her an “educated and well-groomed” woman, the BBC Urdu appeared to become the voice of the female terrorist attacker instead of describing the plight of the innocent Chinese tutuors who lost their lives to terrorism in a foreign country.

Moreover, while reporting the incident, the BBC Urdu repeatedly used the word ‘militant’ for the female suicide bomber affiliated with the BLA, whereas the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and The Baloch Nationalist Army (BNA) are recognized as terrorist organizations by the United Nations.

Earlier, in a similar instance, a news story on BBC Urdu published on 10 April 2022 regarding political developemts in Pakistan was also found to be contrary to the facts, lacking views of relevant stakeholders and based on false and fabricated facts, and was seen as an attempt to cause political divisions within the society, especially amongst state institutions and the political parties.

Moreover, an interview of Former PM Imran Khan with veteran BBC journalist John Simpson on Taliban takeover was more of a play of words wherein effort was to make the former PM endorse western propagated view that Pakistan encouraged Taliban takeover and also recognize Taliban govt.

It is important to mention here that BBC is already banned in North Korea, Myanmar (till 2011), Pakistan (BBC Urdu service remained closed during the 2005 earthquake), Zimbabwe (till 2017), Uzbekistan (2007), South Africa (During Apartheid Govt) and Iran (BBC Persian website banned in 2006 and 2010). BBC World news channel transmission was blocked on 30 Nov 2011 for broadcasting a documentary titled “Secret Pakistan”, questioning Pakistan’s commitment to tackling Taliban militancy; which was later restored on 7 Mar 2012.

A bigoted reporting of BBC in Pakistan is promoting narrative against state by covering Baloch anarchists and anti-state dissidents. It is sad to see a media giant like BBC is falling prey to ongoing rat race of ‘ranking’ and increasing its market economy by adopting to such low journalistic levels.