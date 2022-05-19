Aishwarya Rai poses for a family portrait with Abhishek and Aaradhya at a dinner party

The Bachchan family sure know how to make a statement. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was joined by hubby Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, as they attended a gala dinner at the ongoing 75th Cannes Film Festival.

The actress dressed to impress in a shimmery body-con dress that she accessorised with a matching shrug. Aaradhya, who usually sticks to her favourite shades of pink, picked a bold red dress that she paired with matching shoes and a hairband. Abhishek also cleaned up well for the dinner by trading in his hoodies for a sharp dinner jacket.

The couple put on their best smiles for the camera as they locked arms and posed together with Aaradhya by their side.

Ash was at the event as the face of an international beauty brand. She was joined by fellow brand ambassadors Katherine Langford, Elle Fanning, Eva Longoria and many others.

Ash was seen fulfilling her duties at the event by posing for some stunning photos at the do.