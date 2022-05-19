Anil wishes Sunita on their wedding anniversary

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor might be away from home but he sure knows how to make his wife Sunita Kapoor feel special on their wedding anniversary on Thursday.

He took to social media and shared throwback memories with his wife.

Anil shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram. One of the pictures featured Sunita and their three kids, Sonam, Rhea and Harshvarrdhan. Along with the pictures, the actor penned an adorable anniversary note for Sunita.

In his note, Anil mentioned how much he’s missing her. His post read, “Happy Anniversary to my everything @kapoor.sunita! I wish everyone gets to live a love like ours! I’m so lucky to being growing young with you every year? Thank you for giving me three incredibly loving, fiercely independent and definitely crazy kids! You are my heart & home…It’s hard to be away from you today for the first time in 48 years and I’m counting the days, minutes and seconds until we reunite in your favourite place I miss you and I love you!”

Soon after he shared the special post, Sunita commented, “Love you the most?”. Rhea Kapoor wrote, “miss you both”. Zoya Akhtar, Masaba Gupta, Ekta Kapoor, and Mukti Mohan were seen wishing the lovely couple on their anniversary. Farah Khan commented, “Awwww papaji”.

Sunita too shared a special note for Anil on her handle that read, “Happy Anniversary husband? you’re my best friend, my human diary and my other half… here’s to us, to our love, to our hearts and to our dreams… and to many more adventures love you and miss you.”