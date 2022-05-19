Celebrity homes that feature rare collector’s decor items

Where there is money, there is taste, it is not at all necessary! But some celebrities have an eye for beautiful decor items or they hire designers who know what to source from where to give character to the walls and that empty, expensive flat. When you can afford to buy rare collector’s items, their placement and display is everything. We bring to you 5 such homes of Indian and foreign celebrities who have rare collector’s items on display as their home decor. Not saying that you must invest in them, but you may get some ideas.

SHAHRUKH KHAN & GAURI KHAN’S MANNAT — indeed Gauri Khan is an interior designer and has sources around the world that we cannot imagine but we can always admire the work that she has done starting with the gorgeous interiors of Mannat, their Mumbai abode. A fan of collectibles, the SRK & Gauri home has an impressive art collection which includes a canvas of Subhash Awchat’s reclining clown and a gilded Ravinder Reddy sculpture. They also have illustrations and photographs that echo Suhana Khan’s love for ballet.

SUSSANE KHAN — former wife of actor Hrithik Roshan is also an interior designer and she is well known for her taste among celebs. Her apartment in Mumbai has interesting corners and collectibles including a very special Louis Vuitton trunk that houses Khan’s many diaries and journals. She also has a tribal chieftain’s headgear which she sourced from Martin Waller, founder of UK-based interior design firm, Andrew Martin.