Bollywood celebrities share the best marriage advice

The starry love life of celebrities is not only glamorous but incredibly beautiful. Some of our favourite Bollywood celebrities have love stories that surpass any other common love story. With their power to influence, these celebs have shared meaningful advice and ways to keep their relationship strong and budding with romance. Let’s take a look at what these Bollywood celebs think about marriage and what advice they have, to share with the world.

DEEPIKA PADUKONE — relationships and marriages are all about honesty and transparency. Deepika feels it’s important, to be honest and upfront – “I also make it easier by being honest about my feelings for all the people in my life, good, bad, past and present. I’m very, very clear and honest that this is how it is. I make the relationship easier if at all.”

SONAM KAPOOR — being married to her beau, Anand Ahuja has been one of her happiest moments in life. Focusing on marriage, she believes there’s this balance that needs to be maintained in a relationship that’s the key to a successful marriage – “There comes a point where you have to kind of understand that it’s not you alone. Recently, I said no to something because I wanted to spend some time with him, and he said no to something because he wanted to spend time with me. He has to keep flying in to see me all the time. So once in a while, I do need to take that stand and be like, ‘It’s okay to sacrifice this project so that I can be with him and he can concentrate on his work,’ because he makes a lot of sacrifices for me, much more than he should.”

Relationships and marriages are all about honesty and transparency

SHAHRUKH KHAN — the king of Bollywood has had a beautiful, romantic story himself. He has been married to his lady love, Gauri for almost two decades. He strongly believes in ‘respecting your woman.’ He also said, “for me, love is dignifying a woman. She needs to be dignified by her man. That is romance for me.”

PRIYANKA CHOPRA — very much happy in her married life, Priyanka Chopra focuses on prioritising each other, in times when she can’t see Nick for weeks due to both of their busy work schedules. She had previously said in an interview, “As you have seen we keep flying across the world, even if it’s just for a day, to meet each other. We both are extremely hardworking people, we both love our jobs, we are extremely big workaholics but at the same, we know that we have to prioritise each other as well.”

ANUSHKA SHARMA — being married to one of the biggest cricketers, Anushka Sharma has had to prioritise spending time with Virat along with working in her career – “The past few years of my life I have been working so much. Now, I have to take out time for what is important to me. Spending time with my husband is important. Unfortunately, we’re hardly in the same place at the same time, so in the time that I have off, I want to prioritise spending time with him and my family.”