Daily Times

Your right to know Friday, May 20, 2022


Adriana bares her baby bump in Balmain

Model Adriana Lima turned heads on the Cannes red carpet when she made an appearance at the worldwide premiere of Top Gun: Maverick wearing a long black flowy gown featuring a cut-out detail in the front that showed off her baby bump. Lima, 40, who is pregnant with her third child, chose to wear a black gown, designed by Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing for the French Riviera outing, alongside her boyfriend and the expecting father Andre Lemmers. The main feature of the pleated chic floor-length gown was a cut-out detail around the belly, showing off the supermodel’s baby bump. Lima kept the rest of her look simple by sporting a sleek hairdo, along with a pair of strappy matching black heels. The Brazilian model, who is already a mother to daughters Valentina, 12, and Sienna, 9 was photographed walking along with Lemmers, who looked handsome in a navy tuxedo. The couple posed together at the premiere with Lemmers cradling Lima’s baby bump lovingly, displaying a sweet family moment. Bonus points to Lima for rocking the maternity look so confidently and proudly, without compromising.

Submit a Comment