Adriana bares her baby bump in Balmain

Model Adriana Lima turned heads on the Cannes red carpet when she made an appearance at the worldwide premiere of Top Gun: Maverick wearing a long black flowy gown featuring a cut-out detail in the front that showed off her baby bump. Lima, 40, who is pregnant with her third child, chose to wear a black gown, designed by Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing for the French Riviera outing, alongside her boyfriend and the expecting father Andre Lemmers. The main feature of the pleated chic floor-length gown was a cut-out detail around the belly, showing off the supermodel’s baby bump. Lima kept the rest of her look simple by sporting a sleek hairdo, along with a pair of strappy matching black heels. The Brazilian model, who is already a mother to daughters Valentina, 12, and Sienna, 9 was photographed walking along with Lemmers, who looked handsome in a navy tuxedo. The couple posed together at the premiere with Lemmers cradling Lima’s baby bump lovingly, displaying a sweet family moment. Bonus points to Lima for rocking the maternity look so confidently and proudly, without compromising.