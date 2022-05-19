Shaan Shahid thinks Imran Khan can ‘lead us’ to ‘prosperous’ Pakistan

Pakistani film actor Shan Shahid thinks that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan can “lead us” to the road that takes us to our destination of “prosperous” Pakistan. Taking to Twitter, Shan while wishing that former Prime Minister Khan is the hope, wrote, “The dreams waiting to be reality… @ImranKhanPTI lead us to the road that takes us to our destination… a prosperous, peaceful , patriotic Pakistan.” It should be noted that soon after the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was passed, Shan has been a keen supporter of Khan.