Olympic champ Thompson out of Birmingham Diamond League

PARIS: Jamaica’s five-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah has pulled out of Saturday’s Diamond League meet in Birmingham, organisers have announced. Thompson-Herah retained her Olympic 100 and 200m titles in Tokyo last year, as well as being part of Jamaica’s winning 4x100m relay team in the Japanese capital. The 29-year-old, who ran 10.93sec over the 100m in Ponce, Puerto Rico, last week, had been listed for the blue riband event in the British city. “The decision not to travel to Birmingham was taken out of an abundance of caution after she experienced some discomfort in training,” meet organisers said Thursday. “Thompson-Herah looks forward to resuming her competition schedule in short order.”