IG Punjab Rao Sardar promoted to grade 22

LAHORE: The Establishment Division has issued orders for promotion of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Rao Sardar Ali Khan to Grade 22.

As per details, Establishment Division has promoted two officers of Punjab police from grade 21 to grade 22, including Punjab Police Chief Rao Sardar Ali Khan and Additional IG Establishment Punjab, Ali Amir Malik.

Both promoted officers are considered as one of the most professional, honest, and experienced officers of Pakistan Police Service and have special experience of performing duties in very important positions.