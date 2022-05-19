NAB, Karachi’s prosecution ensured 222 convictions, recovers Rs 6,427 mln in last five years

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Karachi’s vigorous prosecution has ensured the conviction of a total of 222 accused persons besides recovering a sum of Rs 6,427 million from their possession during October 10, 2017 to April 30, 2022.

According to a NAB spokesman, a meeting chaired by NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal was held at its headquarters to review the performance of NAB, Karachi.

NAB, Karachi Director General Dr Najaf Quli Mirza briefed the meeting via video link about the performance from 2017 to April 30, 2022.

Dr. Najaf Quli Mirza informed the meeting that four accused persons were convicted by different accountability courts of Karachi under section 10 of NAO-1999 during the period from January 2022 to April 30, 2022.

DG NAB-Karachi informed the meeting that in 2021, 53 persons were convicted by different Accountability Courts under section 10 of NAO-1999 during the year 2021, due to the efforts of NAB-Karachi. 24 persons were also convicted by different Accountability Courts under section.

The meeting was informed that 56 persons were convicted by different accountability courts during the year 2019, due to the efforts of NAB-Karachi under section 10 of NAO-1999. 72 persons were convicted by different Accountability Courts during the year 2018.Similarly, 13 persons were convicted in 2017, by different accountability courts.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Javed Iqbal said the excellent performance of NAB Karachi under the supervision of Dr. Najaf Quli Mirza has contributed significantly in augmenting the overall performance of NAB.

He said that logical conclusion of mega corruption white collar crime cases was the top most priority of NAB. NAB’s faith was corruption free Pakistan. NAB officers were working considering eradication of corruption as their national duty.