NADRA offices facilitating diaspora Pakistanis to bring ease to life of overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Database and Registration Authority Muhammad Tariq Malik called on Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi here on Thursday.

During the meeting, the Minister pointed out the issues and difficulties faced by expatriates in accessing NADRA services, said a press release here.

Overseas Pakistanis are a valuable asset of the country and all possible steps would be taken for their welfare, he added.

Chairman NADRA said that centres set up abroad had been restored for compatriots.

The federal minister was briefed that the main branches of NADRA offices in Pakistan now have dedicated counters for overseas Pakistanis to provide facilitation and technical support.

A follow-up meeting in this regard would be held next week.