World Bank announces up to 30 bln USD to address food insecurity

WASHINGTON: The World Bank on Wednesday announced actions it plans to take as part of a comprehensive, global response to the ongoing food security crisis, with up to 30 billion U.S. dollars financing in existing and new projects.

The bank said in a statement that the financing in areas such as agriculture, nutrition, social protection, water, and irrigation will be available for implementation to address food insecurity over the next 15 months.

It will include efforts to encourage food and fertilizer production, enhance food systems, facilitate greater trade, and support vulnerable households and producers. The World Bank is working with countries on the preparation of 12 billion dollars of new projects for the next 15 months to respond to the food security crisis, according to the statement.

In addition, the World Bank’s existing portfolio includes undisbursed balances of 18.7 billion dollars in projects with direct links to food and nutrition security issues, covering agriculture and natural resources, nutrition, social protection, and other sectors.