US assures Pakistan of support in rebuilding economy

The US stated that it will continue to assist Pakistan in rebuilding its economy, on Thursday

Pakistan has received considerable US support in its attempts to restore its economy, according to a State Department official.

The US will “continue to engage bilaterally on ways to expand investment and trade possibilities in order to establish a successful and stable Pakistan,” according to a spokeswoman in Washington.

The US also “welcomes the ongoing IMF (International Monetary Fund) negotiations with Pakistan,” according to the official. A public show of support from the US would help Islamabad’s efforts to resuscitate the programme, as well as calm optimistic market tendencies.

Donald Armin Blome has taken oath as new US ambassador to Pakistan, the State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs announced on Wednesday.

The appointment of a US ambassador to the South Asian country was made around three years after Blome’s predecessor David Hale left Islamabad in August 2018.

“We welcome Amb. Donald A. Blome as Ambassador to Pakistan! Amb. Blome is excited to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan. He has a long and distinguished career as an American diplomat and previously served as U.S. Ambassador to Tunisia,” read the tweet.

1/3 We welcome Amb. Donald A. Blome as Ambassador to Pakistan! Amb. Blome is excited to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan. He has a long and distinguished career as an American diplomat and previously served as U.S. Ambassador to Tunisia. pic.twitter.com/ZBXLCC7Bo5 — State_SCA (@State_SCA) May 18, 2022

Blome looks forward to strengthening broad cooperation with Pakistan. Both countries seek strong partnerships particularly on health, clean energy, trade, & investment, with commitment to promoting transparent, high-quality investments funded via sustainable financing.

The newly commends the cooperation between the US and Pakistan on everything from COVID-19 to climate change as we advance mutually-beneficial partnerships.

“He is honored to be assuming this posting during the 75th year of U.S.-Pakistan relations,” read the twitter.

Last year in October, US President Joe Biden named Blome as new ambassador to Pakistan.

Donald Bloom, who is said to be fluent in Arabic, was earlier posted as the US Charge d’affaires at the Libyan Foreign Office in Tunis. He also worked as the Consul General at the US Consulate in Jerusalem, and the Director of the Office of Arabian Peninsula Affairs at the US State Department.

Blome has also served as Political Counsel at the US Embassy in Afghanistan, and the Minister-Consultant for Economic and Political Affairs at the US Embassy in Cairo.