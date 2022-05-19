Timely completion of development schemes in Kurram district stressed

PESHAWAR: Additional Deputy Commissioner Planning and Finance district Kurram Muhammad Naeem Khan Toro on Thursday directed the official concerned to take solid measures for completing ongoing development schemes within stipulated time frame.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review progress on the ongoing development schemes especially those pertaining to the education sector in the district.

District Planning Officer Karam Faqir Mohammad gave a detailed briefing on the ongoing development schemes. The meeting where representatives of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) were also in attendance was briefed about other projects in other sectors.

In the meeting, schemes being pursued in collaboration with the Sarhad Rural Support Program (SRSP) in the Kurram district were also discussed.