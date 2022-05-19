SC bans transfers, new appointments of officials in high-profile cases

On Thursday, the Supreme Court banned new appointments and transfers of officials involved in high-profile cases, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cases as well as those being heard by special courts.

A five-judge large bench, comprising CJP Bandial and Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Ali Akbar, and Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar heard the case, and issued notices to three officials.

Notices were also issued to all the provincial prosecutor generals and the FIA’s legal director.

The apex court also issued notices to NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general and the interior secretary while hearing a suo motu case relating to “perceived interference” by “persons in authority” in investigations and legal proceedings of criminal matters against the government officials.

The CJP also said that FIA’s former director Mohammad Rizwan, who was probing the money laundering charges against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, was also transferred and later died of a heart attack.

“We are concerned over these developments,” the CJP said. Justice Bandial also stated that according to news reports, “thousands” of people had benefitted after their names were removed from the no-fly list.

A day earlier, the CJP had taken suo motu notice on the recommendations of an SC judge on perceived interference in the independence of the prosecution branch in the performance of its power and duties for investigation and prosecution of pending criminal matters involving persons in authority in government.

According to a press release issued by the apex court, such interference could influence the prosecution of cases, result in tampering or disappearing of evidence in courts or in possession of prosecuting agencies and lead to transfers and postings of officers on key posts.