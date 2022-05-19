Electricity shortfall intensifies as power crisis reaches 7000MW

LAHORE: The power crisis in Pakistan has escalated as the electricity shortfall raised to 7,000 megawatts (MW) in the country.

The overall demand for electricity in the country stands at 24,000 MW against the supply of 17,000 MW, causing a shortfall of 7,000 MW.

The shortfall has led to eight to 10 hours of load-shedding in the country.

The Power Division has previously claimed that the load-shedding has been brought to zero across the country from May 1, 5:00 am.

Mian Nawaz Sharif's govt ended the worst load-shedding in 5 years. PTI govt neither purchased fuel in time nor repaired power plants. Hence the current load-shedding. Costly power generation through inefficient plants is costing the people Rs.100 billion/month. We are fixing it. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 25, 2022

The spokesperson of the Power Division said in a statement that uninterrupted power supply started across the country.

The power division has included more than 2500 megawatts of additional electricity to the system. It added that the ministry is working efficiently for uninterrupted power supply in all parts of the country.