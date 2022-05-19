Pakistan’s top priority to address country’s serious economic challenges, says FM Bilawal

NEW YORK: On Wednesday night speaking at a dinner hosted by Ambassador Munir Akram, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the Pakistan government’s top priority is to address the country’s serious economic challenges.

He said that Pakistan hopes to meet those challenges through strengthening cooperation with all development partners and fraternal Islamic countries.

Among those attending the dinner were ambassadors from Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Azerbaijan, Iran, Oman, Italy, Malta, Ecuador, Egypt, Indonesia, UAE, and Kuwait.

In his remarks, the foreign minister also outlined Pakistan’s foreign policy priorities on a wide range of global and regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan, Jammu and Kashmir, Security Council reform, the Covid-19 pandemic, the related economic downturn, climate change, price inflation and food security.

FM Bilawal said that Pakistan looked forward to working closely with all friends and partners, including OIC countries, members of the Security Council, the European Union, the United States, China, and others on all issues of mutual concern.

Earlier, he spent a busy day at the UN meeting top diplomats, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and President of the UN General Assembly, Abdulla Shahid. He also addresses the high-level meeting on food security.