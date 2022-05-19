CM Hamza declares Rs160 subsidy on 10kg flour bag

Reiterating his pledge to work for the welfare of the masses, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz announced Thursday that the price of a 10kg flour bag would be reduced by Rs160 to Rs490.

The Punjab chief minister told a press conference in Lahore’s Model Town, “It has been a month and a half that there has been no governor in the province.” I haven’t had a cabinet in a month and a half.”

He addressed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, saying, “Listen to me, Imran Niazi, no one can stop me from working for the people.”

He also accused Imran Khan of playing with people’s fate for four years, claiming that people had to wait in long lines to buy sugar, which had become scarce due to Imran Khan’s poor policies.

He also accused Imran Khan of fomenting chaos in the name of politics, asking, “What does Imran Khan want to do with the country?”

He also claimed that Imran Khan wanted to divide the army, adding, “The institutions should take note of Imran Khan’s statement about the participation of army men’s families in his long march.”

“I warn the people not to follow this imposter,” he said. He has not yet responded to his theft of Tosha Khana.”

He also claimed that Imran Khan was hostile to Pakistan and urged the public to keep an eye on him.

“If the court had not opened at 12 o’clock at night, the country would have become a banana republic by now,” said the chief minister.

Hamza Shehbaz lamented that people had been inconvenienced for the last four years due to inflation, adding that the dollar had reached Rs200 due to Imran Khan.

“I will always stand with the people of Punjab,” Hamza declared, adding, “10kg flour bag will be available in Punjab for Rs490 from today.”

He added that the government had gathered a one-year supply of wheat, which was purchased from farmers for Rs2,200 per 40kg.

“I will remain in this post as long as Allah wills,” the CM said, adding that officers in the police and other departments would be appointed on merit.

He also chastised President Arif Alvi and former Punjab governor Umar Sarfraz Cheema for violating the Constitution.