Two gypsies die in Neelum Valley truck plunge

At least two people were killed and eight others were injured when a truck carrying gypsies fell into a deep gorge in the Serikhawaja area of Neelum Valley.

According to Rescue 1122, two injured people are in critical condition, and 50 goats were killed in the accident.

Following the accident, the Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the scene and rescued the injured.

They had also moved the injured to a nearby hospital with the assistance of locals.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident was caused by overloading and speeding.