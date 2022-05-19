Another leakage of paper in Sindh on exam day

The cheating mafia continued its assault on all the checks and balances put in place by the Sindh education authorities on Thursday when biology and computer science papers were leaked ahead of time and solved answer keys were available in WhatsApp groups.

The rural-urban-interior Sindh divide virtually vanished in board exams after a ninth-grade biology paper was leaked in Karachi, Larkana, and Nawabshah.

Another computer science paper was also leaked in the Karachi Board examinations.

The Chairman of the Matric Board stated that an investigation into the paper leaks has begun. He also clarified that the board has no further responsibility after handing over the papers to the centre superintendents.

The Chairman of the Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi (BIEK) paid a visit to the Karim Abad examination centre.

Despite Section 144, students, invigilators, and the “copy mafia” freely use mobile phones, making a mockery of the examination system in Karachi and throughout Sindh.