PML-N to hold rally in Sargodha today

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is planning a power show in Sargodha on Thursday (today).

At 7 p.m., PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz will address the party’s public meeting.

The rally’s preparations are now complete.

According to the PML-N district leadership, 10,000 chairs have been placed on the ground.

Previously, the administration demolished the walls and other structures in the football ground of Company Bagh, Sargodha, which had been chosen by the PML-N to host the public meeting.

The administration and corporation staff demolished the football field’s walls and stands.

According to PML-N sources, the walls were broken to make room for the party’s public meeting, and “the PML-N has assured the administration of restoring the broken walls to their original condition after the rally.”

“The PML-district N’s leadership has deposited the money to us,” the administration stated. Due to security concerns, the walls have been breached.”

Meanwhile, Sargodha Deputy Commissioner Asghar Joiya stated that a stand built for football players on the ground was demolished using heavy machinery.

He also stated that the stand and other structures on the ground were demolished for the safety of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz.

“The PML-N administration has given a cheque worth Rs4.5 million for the reconstruction of the walls and other structures after the rally,” the DC said.

“The ground stand had to be broken when the rally’s management changed the direction of the stage for security reasons,” he had added.