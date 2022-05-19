Pakistan prefers trade over aid: FM Bilawal

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a meeting on Thursday that Pakistan prefers a trade to aid.

FM Bilawal Bhutto is currently in New York on a two-day official visit, during which he met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and other international leaders.

Bilawal had arrived in New York the day before and met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the United Nations (UN) Headquarters before attending a ministerial meeting on the “Global Food Security Call to Action.”

In an exclusive interview, Bilawal Bhutto stated that representing Pakistan at the UN is a source of pride for him.

“I am proud to represent my country; Pakistan is engaging with the world, and its story is being told to the international community,” he added.

“Food security and the water crisis are major issues in the country,” he said of his participation in the food security meeting.

FM Bilawal Bhutto revealed the details of his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, saying, “we emphasized that Pakistan believed in trade over aid, and we received an encouraging response from him.”

“We want to see stronger ties between businessmen, entrepreneurs, and business communities in both countries so that our economies can benefit,” he added.

In response to a question about following in the footsteps of his mother and grandfather by representing Pakistan in international forums, Bilawal stated, “I would not claim to be able to fill the shoes of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto as their legacy and roles are historic.”

“However, we will work hard to represent the wishes, demands, and hopes of Pakistan’s new generation around the world,” Bilawal said.

FM Bilawal went on to say that Pakistan’s new generation has so much potential that we can accomplish so much if we all work hard together.

Pakistan calls for cooperation to address the issue of food security

The foreign minister stressed the importance of maintaining access to food and ending supply restrictions, export bans, hoarding, speculation, and panic buying of food and fertilizers in an address to a ministerial meeting on “global food security” at the United Nations Headquarters.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining fully operational supply chains, including those for food processing and related logistics.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hosted the ministerial-level meeting to mobilize action to address global food insecurity, bringing together a broad, regionally diverse group of 30-35 countries, including those most affected by food insecurity and those in a position to take action to strengthen global food resilience and security.

In his speech, the foreign minister also called for the establishment of a special food emergency fund under the auspices of the United Nations.

He suggested that the United Nations and its relevant agencies (WFP, FAO, IFAD, and UNDP) be tasked with coordinating and implementing such an emergency food security plan and fund.

“Countries in a position to do so must increase production of wheat and other grains, as well as fertilizer.”

“Support must be provided to enable food producers, particularly smallholders in developing countries, to contribute to increases in local and national food production by providing adequate access to seeds, fertilizer, and finance,” he proposed.

He also stated that food prices should be moderated, particularly for vulnerable developing countries, through appropriate international, national, and market mechanisms as part of the emergency plan.

To ensure adequate food and related supplies, countries in social and financial distress must receive emergency grants and concessional financing.

According to Bilawal, food insecurity has been increasing in developing countries as a result of low productivity, water scarcity, land degradation, a lack of agricultural infrastructure, insufficient application of new technologies, unfair trade practices, and climate change.

The COVID-19 pandemic, and the ensuing economic crisis, disrupted agricultural and food supply chains, exacerbated poverty, increased commodity prices, and eroded the purchasing power of millions of the world’s poorest people, he added.

Another factor cited by the foreign minister was the ongoing war in Ukraine and the accompanying restrictions on food supply, which had spiraled food and related commodities, including fertilizers, were in short supply and unaffordable for the poorest people and countries – in Africa, Afghanistan, and elsewhere.

According to the foreign minister, it is critical to promote sustainable food consumption and production systems, reduce waste and pollution, conserve water, promote forestation, and respect biodiversity and natural habitats.

Beyond the emergency plan of action, the foreign minister emphasized, that steps must be taken to address structural issues impeding global food security and the implementation of SDGs 1 and 2.

He stated that these steps should include rationalizing international agricultural trade, specifically the elimination of massive agricultural subsidies provided by certain richer economies, which distort global markets and make it impossible for farmers in developing countries to produce food at competitive prices.

Bilawal advocated for increased investment in sustainable agriculture infrastructure in developing countries to facilitate the production, storage, transportation, and distribution of food and agricultural inputs.

He also emphasized the efforts to increase the application of new and breakthrough agricultural technologies and techniques, including digital technologies, in developing countries through concessional and preferential access and transfer.

“Mobilize adequate concessional finance for developing countries, including debt relief, increased ODA, reallocation of half of the unutilized SDRs, and completion of the promised $100 billion in climate finance,” he added.