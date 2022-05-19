Sindh IGP transferred amid uptick in terror incidents

Following an uptick in terror incidents and worsening law and order situation in Sindh, the provincial government on Wednesday transferred Inspector-General of the Police Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar to the Establishment Division. According to a notification issued earlier in the day, IG Mahar was asked to report to the Establishment Division “with immediate effect” until further orders. The provincial government notified that Dr Kamran Fazal, an officer of Police Serve of Pakistan (BS-21), working as the additional inspector-general of training in Sindh, has now been assigned to hold the acting charge of IG till further orders. According to reports, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah would soon send a list of three police officers to the Establishment Division with a recommendation of the name for the post of Sindh Police inspector general.