HEC announces 30 May as deadline to apply for HAT test for MS/MPhil scholarships

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) will conduct Higher Education Aptitude Test (HAT) for award of all HEC scholarships and for admission in MS/M Phil programmes through a uniform, accessible, and transparent selection process.

According to official sources, HEC will conduct this test via Education Testing Council (ETC). The last date to apply for the HAT test is Monday, 30 May, 2022.

The HAT test is being organised for those applicants, who have already applied online for any MS/MPhil admission OR HEC scholarships via e-portal for further final selection process.

The applicants who intend to apply for the scholarship schemes advertised in future including those by HEC sponsored Pakistani universities . Similarly, the students who are interested in securing admission in MS/M Phil programmes in public and private universities of Pakistan could apply for the HAT test.

The test will be conducted in the following five categories based on 16 years/equivalent education and the students should register accordingly. The categories are included HAT 1, Engineering & Technology, Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Physics. While HAT 2 the Management Sciences and Business Education. In HAT 3, the subjects Arts and Humanities, Social Sciences, Psychology (Clinical & Applied) and Law. In HAT 4, the Agriculture & Veterinary Sciences, Biological & Medical Sciences,Physical Sciences, Education, Media & Mass Communication.

While in HAT General the Religious Studies (Madrassa Graduates) is included.

It is to mention here that the applicant must select the correct category while filling the online form.

The sources said that the test score will be valid for two years (for scholarships and admissions in MS/MPhil programmes).

HEC stated that test will be held on Sunday, June 12, 2022, tentatively. Any change in test date will be communicated through www.hec.gov.pk and http://etc.hec.gov.pk.

The applicants who register through HEC online registration process will be able to download their Roll Number Slip from http://etc.hec.gov.pk and registered Email address a week before the test date. Email/SMS will also be sent to registered applicants for test date, time and venue.

While filling online application forms, candidates are required to provide valid email/mobile numbers on which they wish to receive Roll Number Slips.

A printout of Roll Number Slip and Original CNIC will be required to enter the Test Centre on the Test Day.

The test will be held on quarterly basis and simultaneously in the major cities of Pakistan. Yearly test calendar will be uploaded on the ETC website.

The candidates may register themselves through online registration portal: http://etc.hec.gov.pk. A sample paper will be available at HEC website (Latest Announcements) for help and guidance in preparation for the test. For registration, please visit the following link: http://etc.hec.gov.pk

The applicants are asked that in case of any query during the online registration, please visit onlinehelp.hec.gov.pk or visit HEC regional offices for guidance. Only submitted applications will be considered for the test and applications in save or incomplete mode will not be entertained.

All candidates are required to upload the submitted Fee challan, duly stamped by an HBL branch, while completing the application form of ETC online registration portal to submit the application.

It is mandatory to bring original applicant copy of deposit slip on the test day along with your original CNIC/Original Passport, else the candidate will not be allowed to sit in the test. The test fee is non-refundable and non-transferable.