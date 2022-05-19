Shahbaz striving to overcome economic situation: PML-N

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Balochistan Senior Vice President Nawab Salman Khan Khilji on Wednesday said that the federal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif was striving to soon overcome all problems including economic and Pakistan would become a developed country on the world map.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of party workers at his office saying that Imran Niazi’s entire politics was based on lies and accusations and he has been lying to the people for four years in a row.

He said that PML-N is the largest political party in Pakistan which believed in serving the people.

He said that Imran Niazi and his incompetent comrades were responsible for the present situation in Pakistan who put the economic of the country verge destroying which caused inflation in the area in three and a half years. A clear example is the cost of Rs 98 crore to fly from Bani Gala to the Prime Minister’s House by helicopter, he added saying that national development and prosperity was the main agenda of PML-N leadership.

He said PML-N leadership has never made any false promise to the Pakistani nation and the PML-N and its coalition government would overcome the problems.

He said that PML-N was becoming more active in Balochistan and Inshaallah the PML-N would win the local body elections and the coming general elections in Balochistan. He said that the workers of PML-N should convey the message of party leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and party president and prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif from door to door.