Insaf card to start from July 1

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday singed MoU with the Bank of Khyber to formally launch ‘Insaf Food Card’ for provision of food subsidy to low income families in the province.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan speaking on the occasion said that as per vision of Chairman PTI Imran Khan, the provincial government has allocated Rs. 25 billion for the Insaf Food Card, through which cash amount will be given to one million families having monthly income less than Rs.16,000.

He said that it was yet another revolutionary step of KP government after universal health insurance program ‘Sehat Card Plus’.

He said that the program would be extended to more families when province had more financial resources.

Chief Minister said that Insaf Food Card would start from July 1, adding KP was the first province to introduce such food subsidy for poor people.

He said that all resources would be utilized for welfare of people and give them more incentives and facilities.