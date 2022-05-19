All set for launching anti-polio campaign in Sukkur

Announcing a seven-day long anti-polio campaign in Sukkur from May 20th, Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull will inaugurate the drive by administering polio drops to children on Friday.

Speaking to the officials concerned, Commissioner Sukkur along with World Health Organisation and UNICEF officials, appealed to people to extend cooperation to the vaccinators and other members of the teams who would visit each and every house to administer polio drops to children under the age of five.