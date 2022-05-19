PML-N condemns killing of Sikh traders

President PML-N Women Wing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sobia Khan MPA has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the murder of Sikh traders and termed the incident highly condemnable. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, she said that PML-N fully shares the grief of Sikh community at this hour of grief. She said that the PTI government in the province has failed in provision of protection to minorities and termed the attack on traders tantamount to diluting the peaceful environment of the province. Such cowardice attacks should be condemned by everyone. Sobia Khan said that anti-state elements want to destroy the peaceful environment and frighten the people that would not be allowed in any circumstance.