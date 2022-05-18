Wafaqi Mohtasib forms mechanism to resolve complaints of business community

Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat (WMS) has integrated the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) with its Complaint Management Information System (CMIS) to resolve complaints of business community against the federal government agencies.

It is pertinent to mention that few months back, the Federal Ombudsman visited the office of SCCI and assured to resolve the complaints of business community against federal agencies on fast track.

At the instance of the SCCI, Wafaqi Mohtasib deputed Dr. Sohail Ahmed Phatak, CMIS Expert of WMS, to facilitate the chamber in finding out solution for any IT problem in developing a link between the two offices. After concerted efforts, an online integration has been developed between the two organizations for the purpose of quick processing of complaints of the business community lodged through the SCCI against the federal agencies concerned.

Under this system, if any complaint of a business entity remains unresolved for more than 30 days, the same will be automatically transferred through the said link to the CMIS of the WMS for prompt action. The SCCI will also be facilitated in Informal Resolution of Disputes under the IRD System lately initiated by the WMS. The newly established link would enable the business community to get their mutual disputes resolved in coordination with the SCCI and the WMS.