Alankrita to helm a film on Qandeel

Filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava is all set to helm a movie about Pakistani social media star Qandeel Baloch, who was murdered in Pakistan in 2016 at the age of 26.

Shrivastava and co-producers Vikas Sharma and Sunny Khanna have acquired the rights to The Sensational Life and Death of Qandeel Baloch by Sanam Maher, a book published by Aleph.

Shrivastava says, “When Qandeel Baloch was murdered in Pakistan in 2016, I was shaken up. It was a heinous honour killing. I couldn’t stop thinking about her. I started watching Qandeel’s videos repeatedly, and I was fascinated… She was so charming and full of life. “A poor girl from a small village, who worked her way up to being provocatively famous. She was just 26 when she was killed. And ironically, it’s only after her death that she has been reclaimed as a feminist.” For producers Vikas Sharma and Sunny Khanna, backing this story is an opportunity to tell a unique story on female agency and systemic gender violence.

Sharma says, “Qandeel’s story needs to be told by a sensitive filmmaker who is passionate about women’s stories. Alankrita is just the filmmaker for it. And not just because she is an award-winning feminist filmmaker, but because she has so much empathy for her characters. She tells their stories with candour and warmth.” Co-producer Sunny Khanna added, “Qandeel Baloch’s story is important and relevant. Even today, women often continue to be at risk when they dare to express their individuality and challenge the status quo. I believe the world needs to watch stories like this. And I’m looking forward to the journey of this film.”

Tulsea represents Alankrita Shrivastava and will be packaging the film. Shrivastava sums it up, “I see this film as an ode to the courageous spirit of Qandeel Baloch. It will chronicle her sensational and astonishing rise to fame. I hope to piece together the memories of the rebellious, young girl, whose life was cut short.”