Saba Qamar all praises for Alia Bhatt for her acting

Leading Pakistani actress Saba Qamar has recently praised Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt for her performance in “Gangu Bai Kathiawadi”. The film has garnered huge public acclaim and created a buzz amongst the film lovers and critics, while everyone is applauding the film. Saba was recently invited in private television channel’s morning show along with actress Durrefishan Saleem. Qamar praised the spine chilling performance of Indian actress in the film. Both the actresses wholeheartedly praised Alia and her film. Qamar said that Pakistani producers also need to make such films. Recently, actor Bilal Qureshi praised the Student of the Year star. Bilal Qureshi shared a poster of Alia Bhatt’s film “Gangu Bai Kathiawadi” on his Instagram story and wrote a caption, “And the award for Best Actress of the Year goes to Alia Bhatt,” he also said that Sanjay Leela Bhansali, for sure is a dream director.