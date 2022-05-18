Punjab University’s Fine Arts students visit Alhamra

The Department of Fine Arts, Punjab University students visited, Alhamra Arts Council and met the Executive Director Alhamra and renowned artist Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, here on Monday at Alhamra Arts Centre, the Mall. During the meeting, Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi discussed in detail the artistic journey of his life with the students. Students also participated in a Q&A session. On the occasion, Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that recognising one’s abilities, enduring difficulties and moving beyond stability is the only guarantee of success. Our present decide our future, so be prepared for all the challenges in life and give respect to your work if you want to achieve some high position in life, he added. At the end of the meeting, Zulfi expressed his best wishes for the young artists. The delegation thanked Zulfi and the institution and said that the knowledge we gained during this visit will be helpful for them in practical life.