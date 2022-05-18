WTI surpasses Brent to hit $115 as oil rises

Crude oil prices surged on Wednesday amid decreased refinery capacity globally while coronavirus cases in China are declining, rekindling optimism about further recovery in demand. As of 1220 hours GMT, Brent, the international benchmark for two-thirds of the world’s oil, gained $1.97 (+1.76 percent) to reach $113.90 a barrel. The West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the main oil benchmark for North America, increased to $115.16 a barrel, up by $2.76 (+2.46 percent). WTI trades at a price discount to Brent oil; however, surging demand in the US has ended that difference nowadays.

The price for Opec basket was recorded at $117.20 a barrel with an increase of 3.65 percent. The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of Saharan Blend, Girassol, Djeno, Zafiro, Rabi Light, Iran Heavy, Basra Light, Kuwait Export, Es Sider, Bonny Light, Arab Light, Murban and Merey. Arab Light was available at $110.42 a barrel with a decrease of 1.46 percent and the price of Russian Sokol slipped to $99.82 a barrel with a 1.87 percent decrease.