Divisional cricket part of agenda of CAs-PCB meeting today

LAHORE: Divisional tournaments at the U19 and senior levels will be part of discussion, amongst other various important matters, when the chief executives of six Cricket Associations will converge at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore on Thursday (today) for a round of meetings with the Pakistan Cricket Board officials. The feasibility of the introduction of divisional tournaments in all six CAs will be discussed with the aim of providing more opportunities to up and coming cricketers. These divisions will form a buffer between the City Cricket Association and Cricket Association levels – becoming an integral rung for cricketers to nurture their talent before they are introduced at the apex domestic level. Following the resounding success of the Club winter league cricket, the protocols for the upcoming summer league across the six CAs will also be discussed at the two-day meeting. The CCA U19 tournaments and development, growth and promotion of the sport at the school level will be on the agenda along with other matters.

The chief executives of the six CAs are:

Balochistan Cricket Association – Anwar Saleem Kasi

Central Punjab Cricket Association – Abdullah Khurram Niazi

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cricket Association – Babar Khan

Northern Cricket Association – Najeeb Sadiq

Sindh Cricket Association – Toufeeque Ahmed

Southern Punjab Cricket Association – Muhammad Abdul Saboor