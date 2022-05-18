Pop star Simpson makes Australia’s Commonwealth swim team

ADELAIDE: Pop star-turned swimmer Cody Simpson made Australia’s Commonwealth Games team Wednesday and is also set to race at the world championships. Simpson, a talented junior swimmer who put his music career on hold to return to the sport in 2020, clocked 51.96 secs to come third in the 100m butterfly on day one of the Australian Swimming Championships in Adelaide. Matt Temple (51.50) and Kyle Chalmers (51.67) took the top two spots, which qualify for the world titles in Budapest next month. But former Olympic 100m freestyle champion Chalmers is set to give Hungary a miss, opening the door for Simpson whose time was within the FINA cut-off. The top three qualify for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in late July. “That’s a dream come true. I had a great swim this morning and so much progress since last year,” said Simpson, who has made three albums, toured the world, worked with Justin Bieber and publicly dated celebrities Miley Cyrus and Gigi Hadid. “I didn’t even think I’d be remotely competitive until this year at the earliest, so to make the team is just a bonus on the way to Paris (Olympics in 2024).”