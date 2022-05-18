SESSI, NADRA sign contract for Benazir Mazdur Card Project

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Employee Social Security Institute (SESSI) and National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) have signed a contract for issuance of Benazir Mazdur Card for the private sector employees working in Sindh province.

Saeed Ghani Minister for Labour and Human Resources Department/ Chairman Governing Body SESSI, Government of Sindh along with delegation comprising of Secretary Labour, Commissioner SESSI and members of the governing body SESSI held meeting with Chairman NADRA, Tariq Malik here at NADRA Headquarters, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik briefed Minister for Labour & Human Resources Department Saeed Ghani on the project and discussed operational aspects and bottlenecks of the project.

During the briefing Chairman NADRA assured the minister that NADRA is all poised to create a robust solution that will ensure the verification and authentication of the application process with verified citizens’ National data. It will also develop and deploy a centralised database of workers, he added.

Saeed Ghani lauded the efforts of NADRA for developing and deploying the Web portal/ profiling system for the registration of Employers and Employees.

Ghani assured his full support in implementation and completion of the project that will benefit the genuine Labourers/employees working in different factories and industrial units across Sindh province.

He said with the provision of Benazir Mazdur Card more than a million workers will be entitled to receive free health-cover, education, pension, marriages of children, housing etc.

He further added that the Government of Sindh has also decided to expand the scope of Benazir Mazdur card by including self-employed workers in the social welfare net.

It is pertinent to mention that NADRA has been mandated to design a secure and valid document and profiling system of workers replacing manual/paper-based cards with digitised smart cards along with registration of genuine Laborers/employees working in different factories and industrial units across the province.

Through this project NADRA will now enable SESSI for Employee Biometric Verification along with the dependent/family validation. The data will be hosted centrally at NADRA HQ Islamabad. Currently the project is operational at 07 sites and three more sites will be made operational in near future.