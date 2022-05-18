Margalla Hills Fire: Case filed against tiktoker

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP):Islamabad Police on Wednesday lodged a case against Tiktoker Humaira Asghar aka Dolly for allegedly setting the forest on fire at Margalla Hills National Park just for a mere video.

Humaira Asghar posted a clip on her TikTok account posing in a silver ball gown, shooting a video near the burning hillside can be seen (in the video) behind her with the caption: “Fire erupts wherever I am.”

According to first information report (FIR) filed at the Kohsar Police Station, a copy of which is available with APP says an assistant director of the CDA told the police that a video is viral on TikTok in which a TikToker named Dolly can be seen recording a video after setting the forest on fire.

“The area is part of Margalla Hills National Park which has reported multiple incidents of wildfires recently which damaged the ecosystem,” it said.

The FIR had been filed under Landscape Act 1966, Forest Act 1927, Environment Protection Act 1927 and sections 188 and 425 of the PPC.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Wildlife Board officials said that the TikTokers made videos only to gain some likes, shares and views. They proposed strict penalties on fire spread in forests in the line of Australia’s law where violators get life imprisonment.