Govt set complete ban on import of luxury items

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in which the economic situation of the country was reviewed. Participants of the forum agreed to make tough decisions.

“Precious foreign exchange would not be spent on import of unnecessary and luxury items,” the premier said.

The business community had also urged the government to immediately put curbs on the import of luxury goods as the country is heading towards economic chaos.

Worsening balance of payments position, high inflation, depleting foreign exchange reserves and political uncertainty had led the country to an alarming economic situation.

According to sources in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), a proposal to increase duty on the following items has been submitted: