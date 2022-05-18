Excise Department KP record excellent performance in Public Service Delivery: Report

kp

PESHAWAR: The Excise Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa grabbed the first position in Public Service Delivery, said a report of the annual performance released by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right of Public Service Commission here Wednesday.

The Commission issues an Annual Performance Report every year under the Right to Public Service Act, 2014.

The report reviews the performance of the officers and issues a statement of position, the report said.

The Right to Public Service Commission’s performance report based on its performance for the year 2021 has been released wherein according to the 2021 performance report, the first position of excise taxation officer of the excise department was recorded by Syed Dawood Shah.

The Commission announced an award for Syed Dawood Shah for his outstanding performance during the year-2021.

The Commission decided to hold the award ceremony in Abbottabad on May 19, 2022, at 10.00 am.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Shehzad Bangash will attend the ceremony as chief guest and give awards to the Excise Department and Excise Officer Syed Dawood Shah, the report said.