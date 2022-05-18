Chief Economist Pakistan Ahmed Zubair resigns after pressure to manipulate GDP data

ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, former Finance Minister Senator Shaukat Tarin claimed that Chief Economist Pakistan Ahmed Zubair has resigned after he was being pressurized to change data on GDP.

Taking to Twitter, Tarin asked the incumbent government why they went on ruining the institutions. “The facts cannot be suppressed,” he said and claimed that Dr Zubair was being pressurized to change GDP data.

My hunch was correct, Dr Zubair has resigned. Why do we try to destroy institutions. Facts cannot be suppressed. pic.twitter.com/FHtAp1chvX — Shaukat Tarin (@shaukat_tarin) May 18, 2022

Moreover, Shahbaz Gill also tweeted on the matter saying that previously PML-N’s Ishaq Dar was caught red-handed while changing data on GDP and later termed it a typo error. “They have once again resorted to the same tactics,” he said.