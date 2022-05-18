Miscreants would not be allowd to ruin Karachi’s peace: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed that miscreants would not be able to cause trouble in Karachi, the country’s largest city and commercial hub.

He was talking to Syed Murad Ali Shah, the chief minister of Sindh, who had come to see him at the Prime Minister’s Office.

At the meeting, people talked about things like the law and order situation in the port city, especially after the recent terrorist attacks, and how well Chinese citizens are protected.

Both sides agreed that the federal and provincial governments would keep working together for Karachi’s good.