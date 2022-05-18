Court orders permanent arrest warrant of Ishaq Dar

An accountability court in Islamabad heard the case against the former finance minister and senior PML-N leader Ishaq Dar on Wednesday and issued permanent arrest warrants for him again.

Afzal Qureshi, a prosecutor for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), and lawyers for the other people charged in the case also went to court.

When the case was being heard by the accountability court, the proceedings of reference were put on hold until Ishaq Dar was caught.

“The reference can’t move forward until Ishaq Dar is arrested and brought to court,” the judge said. The court then put off hearing the reference until Ishaq Dar was arrested.

The reference was heard by the judge of the Accountability Court, Muhammad Bashir.

The court also said that Ishaq Dar’s arrest was a condition for letting the other people out on bail.

The co-accused tried to get rid of the reference for the second time under the NAB Amendment Ordinance.