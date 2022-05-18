Mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara badly injured in fall

Ali Raza Sadpara, a well-known mountaineer and teacher to a new generation of climbers, was seriously injured when he fell from a mountain in Skardu during routine training.

Raza Sadpara has climbed Pakistan’s 8,000m peaks 17 times. Raza also taught the late Ali Sadpara and Hasan Sadpara.

According to Karar Haideri, secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, Sadpara was on a routine training expedition in his village when he lost his balance and fell off the mountain.

“He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed that his ribs and backbone had suffered serious injuries,” he said.

It’s worth noting that Sadpara was planning to summit K2 – Pakistan’s highest peak – this season because it was the only eight-thousander he had left to climb.

Ali Raza Sadpara has summited Broad Peak, Gasherbrum I, Gasherbrum II, and Nanga Parbat a record 17 times and raised the Pakistani flag on 8000-meter summits more times than any other mountaineer.

Locals, well-wishers, friends, and family members prayed for his full recovery.