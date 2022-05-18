Karachi Saddar blast: CTD guns down two suspected terrorists in Mauripur operation

Two men suspected of terrorist involvement in the recent Karachi Saddar blast were killed in a joint operation by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and intelligence agencies.

A blast in Karachi’s Saddar neighborhood killed one person and injured 13 others on Thursday night. According to the initial report, an improvised explosive device (IED) was planted on a bicycle.

The CTD and intelligence agencies conducted a joint raid in Mauripur after receiving intelligence about the presence of the suspects involved in the blast.

According to CTD in-charge Mazhar Mashwani, two suspects were killed, while one fled the scene. He identified the suspected terrorists as Allah Dino and Nawab, confirming their involvement in Karachi’s Saddar blast.

Meanwhile, sources claim that the main suspect in Karachi’s Saddar area blast was killed along with his partner.