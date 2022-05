Alizeh Shah recently unveiled her latest look and fans cannot stop gushing over her incredible hair transformation.

The Ehd-e-Wafa actress turned to Instagram and shared stunning photos in burgundy hair colour wherein she flaunted her hair new makeover.

Sharing the pictures, the Tanaa Banaa actress wrote, “if u know u shine …the world will see ..”

Alizeh looked stunning in her brand new pictures. Fans showered love on Alizeh shortly after she posted her dazzling photos.